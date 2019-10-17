In theory, the Week 7 Thursday Night Football game has all the makings of a blowout. But it might be a little deeper than that from a fantasy perspective.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are set to meet at Empower Field at Mile High to kick off the new week of football, and though the Broncos offense is pretty bad, their defense is quite nice.
Conversely, the Chiefs have a high-powered offense but an appalling defense. That makes for some interesting fantasy decisions, which we’re here to help you with.
So, here’s who you should start and sit in Chiefs vs. Broncos:
START
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs. Some fantasy owners are skeptical of Mahomes’ health, and we get why. But he’s still a top talent and at least appears fine enough to play, so don’t overthink this.
LeSean McCoy, RB, Chiefs. He’s become a somewhat surprisingly big part of the offense, and that probably will keep up against Denver. He really doesn’t give much though when he’s not getting into the end zone,
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos. Despite having a bad quarterback throwing to him, Sutton has been sharp this year. And in a matchup against a dreadful pass defense, Sutton is a must-start.
Either Broncos running back. Again, the Chiefs defense isn’t very good, and both Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman can contribute on the ground and in the air. If you have either, you should find a way to start them.
SIT
Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs. Williams has been really touchdown-dependent in fantasy since he ceding carries to McCoy, making him too much of a gamble against a good defense.
Chiefs defense. The Broncos offense isn’t great but the Chiefs defense is really, really bad. No thanks.
Joe Flacco, QB, Broncos. You might be tempted to start Flacco against a dreadful pass defense, but he still throws a ton of picks and really is not worth the risk.
Noah Fant, TE, Broncos. He’s been seldom used, and it’s tough to imagine that changing this week. Keep him on the bench for now.
