The Week 8 Thursday Night Football game has the makings of a disaster.
Well, at least for one team.
The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the lowly Washington Redskins. Though the Vikings likely will be without Adam Thielen, they really should have no issue steamrolling Washington, whose only win came against a surprisingly worse Miami Dolphins team.
There’s not much fantasy upside for anyone on the Redskins, but that doesn’t mean this matchup should be totally dismissed.
So, here’s who you should start and sit in Redskins vs. Vikings:
START
Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings. Cousins actually has been really good lately (and by lately we mean since Thielen appeared to take a shot at him), and that probably will continue against a not awful (but not great) Washington pass defense.
Bisi Johnson, WR, Vikings. If Thielen is out Johnson might be worth a flier, as he projects to be the second option behind Stefon Diggs. Johnson would be a bit of a gamble, but there’s upside if Thielen is out.
Vikings defense. They already are a solid group, and they won’t be tested much against Washington.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins. The one bright spot on the Redskins offense. If anyone is going to get anything going, it’s probably him.
SIT
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings. Due to injuries at receiver Rudolph might get a little more attention from Cousins, but he’s too inconsistent to rely on.
Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings. Although he receives a decent enough workload, Mattison really is second fiddle to Dalvin Cook. The floor is too low to count on him.
Both Redskins running backs. Minnesota’s front has not been kind to the run, and both Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson aren’t fully healthy. Hard pass.
Whichever quarterback the Redskins decide to start. It all but certainly will be Case Keenum, but he’s not worth taking a chance on.