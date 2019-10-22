The injury bug reared its ugly head in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
A number of star players sustained ailments this past week including Kerryon Johnson, Matt Ryan, Adam Thielen and most notably, Patrick Mahomes. While these noteworthy injuries and others vary in severity, they very well could throw a wrench in your plans for Week 8 of the fantasy football season.
Enter the waiver wire, which can help subdue the roster hits you might have taken. Here’s a list of players, who currently are rostered in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues, at each position who you should consider scooping up.
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (57 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
While it’s not reflected in Detroit’s record, Stafford and the Lions’ offense have been fairly potent this season. Stafford only is two touchdown passes behind the top mark in the league, and he’s bound for another productive outing Sunday when Detroit hosts the New York Giants, who’ve struggled at defending the pass all season. The Lions’ offensive attack has been pass-happy from the get-go, and it should be even more so over the next few weeks with top back Johnson sidelined.
Other quarterbacks to target: Kirk Cousins (MIN), Jacoby Brissett (IND)
Running Back: Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals (48 percent owned)
Edmonds is making a name for himself in a hurry. The second-year back posted a breakout performance Sunday in the Meadowlands, rushing for 126 yards with three (!) touchdowns on 26 carries against the Giants. The 3-3-1 Cardinals now are a playoff darkhorse, and Edmonds is carving up a key role for himself as Arizona forms its offensive identity. Kyler Murray will have his work cut out for him in Week 8 against the high-powered New Orleans Saints, so the Cards could lean on Edmonds as a security blanket as they look to pull off a road upset against arguably the NFC’s best team.
Other running backs to pursue: Duke Johnson Jr. (HOU), Ronald Jones II (TB), Ty Johnson (DET)
Wide Receiver: Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts (1 percent owned)
T.Y. Hilton, of course, is the top target in Indianapolis, but the Colts really haven’t established a receiving pecking order after the star wideout. Pascal, a second-year WR, is beginning to make a case for himself as Indianapolis’ No. 2 receiver. The undrafted product out of Old Dominion popped Sunday, hauling in six passes for 106 yards with a pair of touchdowns against a fairly strong Houston Texans defense. With the Broncos likely to focus the bulk of their attention on T.Y. Hilton this week, Pascal could be in line for a second consecutive big game.
Other wide receivers to target: Corey Davis (TEN), Kenny Stills (HOU), Mohamed Sanu (NE)
Tight End: Josh Hill, New Orleans Saints (0 percent owned)
With Jared Cook shelved due to an ankle injury, Hill will have an opportunity to see an increased role. Hill rose to the occasion against the Chicago Bears, catching three passes for 43 yards with a touchdown. New Orleans’ Week 8 opponent, the Cardinals, have allowed the most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season, which sets the stage for a productive afternoon from Hill, who also could benefit from the return of Drew Brees.
Other tight ends to pursue: Eric Ebron (IND)
Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images