Week 9 is a big one for fantasy football.
Teams that are on the outside of the playoff picture really have to begin pushing now if they want to make the postseason in just a few weeks, and this week features a slew of lopsided matchups. Furthermore, a handful of teams with notable fantasy players (Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons, for example) are on their bye, so some owners might need to get creative with their lineups.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 9 starts and sits:
STARTS
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
He might not be the same guy he was a few years ago, but Stafford has been decent this year — particularly recently. And with a matchup against the Oakland Raiders on deck, Stafford could be positioned for another big day.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
The Broncos’ top back has been consistent all season and has plenty of big-play potential, which makes him a must-start against the Cleveland Browns’ front.
Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
Sure, his quarterback is bad, but Robinson has found a way to be among the league’s more reliable wideouts this season, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be able to carve the Eagles’ awful pass defense.
Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Volume, volume, volume. Regardless of if he gets in the end zone or not, you can expect Henry to get plenty of attention in the offense. Considering few tight ends can say that, you can bank on Henry.
SITS
Phillip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Rivers hasn’t been all that good this season, but this is more about the matchup, as the Packers have done well at limiting fantasy quarterbacks.
LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Who can you trust in KC’s offense nowadays? Well, not any of the running backs. McCoy is a gamble given the shared workload and uncertain quarterback situation.
Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
Although defenses tend to put their top corner on Odell Beckham, that hasn’t helped Landry’s production all that much. And against the Broncos defense it’s tough to expect big things from Landry.
Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans
He isn’t totally healthy and the Titans were fine without him. Bench Walker until it’s clear what role exists for him in the offense.
