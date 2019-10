Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins end their west coast road trip with a loss to the Colorado Avalanche. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava shares the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above. The Bruins are coming back home to take on the New Jersey Devils for their home opener.