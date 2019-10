Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins lost their second consecutive Atlantic Division matchup Saturday night, this time a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava looks back at the tilt in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game. The B’s face the Leafs again Tuesday when the rivals drop the puck at TD Garden.

See the final five facts in the video above.

