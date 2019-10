Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins got their first taste of overtime on Thursday night.

The B’s dropped their Atlantic Division opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-3 shootout loss at TD Garden. NESN’s Courtney Cox brings you the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the five facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports