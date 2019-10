Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a milestone night at TD Garden as the Boston Bruins came away with a big win over their division rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bruce Cassidy coached his 200th game with the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask played in his 500th as the B’s took down the Leafs 4-2.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava has more details on the game in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts above.