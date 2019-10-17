Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Formula 1 could be headed to South Florida after all.

Plans for a United States Grand Prix on the streets of South Beach as soon as next year never came to fruition. But F1 announced Wednesday it has come to an agreement in principle on a new deal that would see the series run on a custom track built at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins. The agreement set a potential race date for 2021.

Formula 1’s managing director commercial pperations Sean Bratches and Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and the Hard Rock Stadium released a statement on the matter.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula One and Hard Rock Stadium have reached an agreement in principle to host the first-ever Formula One Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium. With an estimated annual impact of more than $400 million and 35,000 room nights, the Formula One Miami Grand Prix will be an economic juggernaut for South Florida each and every year.

“We are deeply grateful to our fans, elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We look forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet for the first time to one of the world’s most iconic and glamorous regions.”

Garfinkel teased a May race for 2021 on Twitter, sharing renderings of the track layout. The world’s greatest racing @f1 has never been to S. Florida. Imagine people coming to this region from around the World in May. Multiple passing zones and world-class clubs and amenities. Barcelona, Monaco… Miami… make it happen. pic.twitter.com/OxxUP4NFUN — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) October 15, 2019 The United States Grand Prix has been held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, since 2012, but the sport has been clear about its intentions to have a bigger footprint in the States. Adding a second U.S. location like Miami brings with it much more star-power potential than the annual race currently held in the fall that competes with NFL Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images