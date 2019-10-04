The Boston Bruins looked sharp to start the 2019-20 season opener Thursday.
Right-winger Brett Ritchie got the Bruins offense started early in the first period Thursday night against the Dallas Stars notching his first goal as a Bruin 1:09 minutes into the season opener.
Ritchie was signed this offseason as a free agent after spending the first five years of his career as a member of the Stars.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images