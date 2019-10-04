Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins looked sharp to start the 2019-20 season opener Thursday.

Right-winger Brett Ritchie got the Bruins offense started early in the first period Thursday night against the Dallas Stars notching his first goal as a Bruin 1:09 minutes into the season opener.

Ritchie was signed this offseason as a free agent after spending the first five years of his career as a member of the Stars.

For more on Ritchie’s, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images