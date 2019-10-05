Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four prominent New England Patriots players won’t be traveling to Washington on Saturday to take on the Redskins.

The Patriots ruled out running back Rex Burkhead (foot) and safeties Patrick Chung (heel) and Nate Ebner (groin), the team announced Saturday afternoon. Tight end Ben Watson, who isn’t yet on the 53-man roster, also won’t travel, according to multiple reports.

Burkhead, Chung and Ebner were limited in practice this week and were listed as questionable to play as of Friday. Saturday’s news release indicates wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder) will travel to Washington.

Watson was suspended the first four games of the 2019 season. The Patriots received a roster exemption for Watson on Monday that expires after one week. The Patriots must make room on their 53-man roster and lift Watson’s exemption by Monday at 4 p.m. If they don’t, Watson will be released.

With Burkhead out, rookie running back Damien Harris could see some action on offense. James White, Sony Michel and Brandon Bolden also could see heavier workloads.

Safeties Duron Harmon and Terrence Brooks and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and JC Jackson could see more defensive playing time with Chung out. Newly signed safety Jordan Richards could take over Ebner’s role on special teams.

Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse fill out the Patriots’ tight end depth chart until Watson returns.

The 4-0 Patriots are heavily favored over the 0-4 Redskins.

