The Boston Red Sox will have four representatives at the Premier 12 Tournament next month, all of whom will be donning Team USA uniforms.

Bobby Dalbec, C.J. Chatham, Tanner Houck and Noah Song all were named to the Team USA roster on Wednesday. The tournament is the U.S.’ first chance to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Dalbec, 24, is the top prospect out of the group. The third baseman finished last season in Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting .257 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 30 games. Prior to his promotion, Dalbec hit .234 with 20 bombs and 57 RBIs with Double-A Portland.

Chatham posted an average of .297 in Portland with three home runs, 36 RBIs and 26 doubles over 90 games this year. The shortstop’s production didn’t slow down with Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting .302 with two home runs and five doubles over a 20-game stretch after being called up.

Houck and Song are the two arms out of the Team USA foursome, with Houck currently playing Arizona Fall League ball alongside Chatham. Song was chosen in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Premier 12 Tournament takes place from Nov. 2 – 17. Team USA takes on the Netherlands in its first game on Nov. 2.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images