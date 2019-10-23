Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool FC has gone to unfamiliar territory in order to solidify its continental footing.

Liverpool will visit KRC Genk on Wednesday in Genk, Belgium, in a UEFA Champions League Group E game. Liverpool enters the contest in second place in Group E with three points after two games, and Genk sits last with only one point after its opening two games.

This is Liverpool’s first-ever meeting with Genk and its first trip to Belgium in 11 years for a competitive game. It’s here that the Reds are hoping to end their four-game road losing streak in the Champions League.

Here’s how to watch Genk versus Liverpool.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com