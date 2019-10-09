Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Soccer fans won’t be able to help but watch when Germany and Argentina meet on the field of play.

The teams will face off Wednesday in Dortmund, Germany, at Signal-Iduna-Park in a high-profile international soccer game. The friendly pits historic giants, the teams that contested the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, against each other an exhibition game.

While Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is unavailable to play, Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez will be expected to provide offensive punch for the South American team.

No broadcaster will air Germany versus Argentina in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images