The New England Patriots had to sign a new kicker after Stephen Gostkowski’s season came to a premature end due to hip surgery.

Gostkowski was very solid throughout his career with New England, but was looking like anything but his normal self through the first four weeks of the NFL season.

The Patriots signed Mike Nugent, who’s been in the league since 2005, as their new kicker earlier this week. Nugent has appeared in 164 games, and has made 96.3 percent of extra points in his career.

