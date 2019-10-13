The Yankees have left one star player out of their lineup ahead of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.
Giancarlo Stanton is not in New York’s starting lineup for Sunday’s contest against the Houston Astros after sustaining a right quadricep injury in Game 1 of the series, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Stanton sustained the injury Saturday while running down the line after his first at-bat. An MRI confirmed this Sunday.
But that doesn’t mean Yankees fans won’t see him Sunday, per Hoch, as Boone says Stanton is a pinch-hitting option should his bat be needed. Either way, Boone hopes Stanton will return during the series.
Stanton spent some time on the injured list throughout the 2019 season with shoulder, bicep and calf injuries. But this quad issue is new.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images