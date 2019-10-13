Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Yankees have left one star player out of their lineup ahead of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Giancarlo Stanton is not in New York’s starting lineup for Sunday’s contest against the Houston Astros after sustaining a right quadricep injury in Game 1 of the series, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Stanton sustained the injury Saturday while running down the line after his first at-bat. An MRI confirmed this Sunday.

But that doesn’t mean Yankees fans won’t see him Sunday, per Hoch, as Boone says Stanton is a pinch-hitting option should his bat be needed. Either way, Boone hopes Stanton will return during the series.

Giancarlo Stanton is out with a quadriceps injury. Boone hopes he will be able to return in this series. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 13, 2019

Stanton is a pinch-hitting option tonight. The right quadriceps injury was in his first at-bat, running down the line. He had an MRI today – Boone said there is a strain. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 13, 2019

Stanton spent some time on the injured list throughout the 2019 season with shoulder, bicep and calf injuries. But this quad issue is new.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images