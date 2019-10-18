Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Yankees are inserting Giancarlo Stanton back into the lineup for their must-win American League Championship Series Game 5 against the Houston Astros on Friday night.

New York is tasked with overcoming a 3-1 deficit and hope Stanton will be able to provide the offensive spark it needs to keep its World Series dreams alive.

Stanton missed the previous three games of the ALCS with a right quad strain he suffered in Game 1. He will replace Edwin Encarnacion as the designated hitter and bat fourth.

Here is New York’s full lineup:

It will be no small task for the Yankees, who have to face Justin Verlander as the Astros look to punch their ticket the World Series for the second time since 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images