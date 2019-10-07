Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Giants will head to New England as massive underdogs against the Patriots on Thursday night.

And that’s before taking a look at the Giants’ injury report.

New York could be without a number of key offensive pieces, essentially handing the Pats another preseason-like matchup as the season moves past a third of the way through the schedule.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was placed in concussion protocol on Monday, which likely will make him unavailable for the Week 6 matchup according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

This likely knocks #Giants WR Sterling Shepard out for Thursday https://t.co/oFXr8PJd7K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

Saquon Barkley is hopeful that he can suit up against the Patriots for “Thursday Night Football,” but even so, his use likely will be limited.

The Giants did not practice on Monday, but released an injury report that is rather concerning for New York fans.

Backup running back Wayne Gallman, who has filled in somewhat admirably in Barkley’s absence, also was listed on the injury with a concussion while tight end Evan Engram was listed with a knee injury.

Listed on the Giants projected practice report today as did not practice:

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion)

RB Wayne Gallman (concussion)

TE Evan Engram (knee) Saquon Barkley (ankle) on a long list of players as limited. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 7, 2019

Engram tops the Giants in targets with 48, while Shepard follows with 35. If New York does not have either of those options, even if Barkley suits up, it certainly will hinder Big Blue’s chances at moving the ball against the Patriots dominant, albeit rather untested defense.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images