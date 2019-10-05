Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re just three days into the 2019-20 season, but we might have just had the goal of the year.

With just over six minutes to go in the second period of the New Jersey Devils-Winnipeg Jets game at the Prudential Center, the Devils won a face-off in their defensive zone and PK Subban threw the puck to the other end of the ice, which Blake Coleman gave chase to. Coleman beat Dmitry Kulikov to the puck in New Jersey’s attacking end, and as he fell to the ice, he got a one-handed shot off that beat Laurent Brossoit.

Check it out.

No words pic.twitter.com/lzVRzjKqlv — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 5, 2019

Another angle Because this was just filthy pic.twitter.com/yb9Wowj4Jl — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 5, 2019

OH OK pic.twitter.com/JW9Q1KPmTQ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 5, 2019

Stunner.

Impressive as the goal might have been, the Devils blew the 4-0 lead that tally gave them, falling 5-4 in a shootout.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images