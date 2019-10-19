Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — In a contest between a retired pro football star and former rugby player, the football player came out on top.

Greg Hardy defeated Ben Sosoli via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night Boston held at TD Garden. This was the first ever fight in Hardy’s career that went the distance.

Hardy, whose checkered past involving domestic violence forced him to walk away from football and begin a career in mixed-martial arts, had a controversial moment when he used an inhaler between the second and third rounds.

According to the broadcast, Greg Hardy used an inhaler in between the 2nd and 3rd. Cormier and Wittman are criticizing him heavily. UFC exec Marc Ratner says “that is against all the rules.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 19, 2019

That said, it appears Hardy did receive permission to use the inhaler.

Greg Hardy wins via UD. No post-fight interview. Jon Anik says Hardy was told by “a commissioner” that he was allowed to use the inhaler. Never heard of that before. Hardy’s manager says Hardy has asthma but unclear who actually cleared it. No post-fight interview for Hardy. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 19, 2019

Prior to Friday night, Hardy’s five wins had come via first-round knockout and his lone loss was a second-round disqualification because of an illegal knee.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images