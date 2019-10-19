BOSTON — In a contest between a retired pro football star and former rugby player, the football player came out on top.
Greg Hardy defeated Ben Sosoli via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night Boston held at TD Garden. This was the first ever fight in Hardy’s career that went the distance.
Hardy, whose checkered past involving domestic violence forced him to walk away from football and begin a career in mixed-martial arts, had a controversial moment when he used an inhaler between the second and third rounds.
That said, it appears Hardy did receive permission to use the inhaler.
Prior to Friday night, Hardy’s five wins had come via first-round knockout and his lone loss was a second-round disqualification because of an illegal knee.
