Vince Carter is incredible.

At age 42, Carter began his 22nd NBA season Thursday in the Atlanta Hawks’ season opener against the Detroit Pistons. The appearance made him the first player in league history to appear in 22 seasons.

Check it out:

Half-Man/Half-Amazing Vince Carter makes NBA history as he checks in for his 22nd season in the league! ✊ pic.twitter.com/uSMZet0j82 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 24, 2019

Remarkable.

To put it in perspective, Carter’s teammate, Trae Young, was born in 1998 — the year Carter was drafter fifth overall.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images