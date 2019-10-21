Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have looked up Jaylen Brown for at least the next few years.

Boston announced that they have reached a contract extension with the 22-year-old who was set to hit restricted free agency at the end of the season. The Celtics had until 4 p.m. ET Monday to reach an extension with the wing. While the team did not disclose the details of deal, it is reported that the extension is worth $115 million over four years.

According to Chris Haynes and Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, Brown has a total guaranteed salary of $103 million, with the other $12 million being tied to incentives for Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA Teams. He has a starting base salary of $23.88 million per year, with 8-percent raises each season.

Brown's extension starts at $23.88M with standard 8% raises each year. This is without the final $8M in bonuses, as they are considered unlikely. The first $4M in bonuses are considered likely. A bonus is likely if it happened the preceding year, unlikely if it didn't. https://t.co/QvP6zn5pZT — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 21, 2019

Brown is entering his fourth season with the Celtics, who made the wing the third overall pick in the 2016 draft. Brown has played in at least 70 games in each of his three season, which bodes well for that particular incentive.

In 222 career games, Brown is averaging 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 24.4 minutes.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images