Marcus Smart officially is a member team Puma.

The Boston Celtics guard announced the move Thursday via social media, so what’d he do following the announcement? Well, in classic Smart fashion, he went and mingled with fans.

Shortly after his announcement, Smart went to a Foot Locker in downtown Boston to promote the move, where he gave out Puma Basketball slippers and took photos with fans, including a baby!

Marcus Smart did not show up in a robe, but he is giving out these slippers on his first day as an official @PUMAHoops athlete. pic.twitter.com/FixqiayUSZ — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 24, 2019

Smart posted four points, eight assists and four rebounds in Boston’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The Celtics return home to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

