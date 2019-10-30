Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All of the stars are coming out for UFC 244 this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, including one of Hollywood’s biggest.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson officially will be in attendance for UFC 244, and that’s not all. He’ll also step into the octagon to place the special BMF championship belt around the winner of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal main event.

“This addition to the company and the brand and to the sport, this BMF belt, I think it’s brilliant,” Johnson said, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “It’s so smart and it’s just fun, man.”

Masvidal reached out to The Rock when the fight was announced back in September, and the former WWE superstar now will make good on his promised attempt to attend one of the most anticipated bouts of 2019.

Johnson confirmed the news Tuesday in an Instagram Live video alongside UFC president Dana White. The wrestler-turned-actor also mentioned he has a special announcement to make Friday at a UFC press conference, hinting that it’s “something I wanted to tell the UFC fans and MMA community first.”

