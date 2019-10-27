Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is a reason fans are falling in love with Tacko Fall.

Fall was the center of attention following the Boston Celtics’ 118-95 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday. He recorded four points and three rebounds in just four minutes of play, including a standing dunk for his first points of his career. The rookie center was asked about his debut and gave the perfect response.

“All throughout the game I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Fall said. “Then once the score kept going up, I was thinking in my mind this might be go time.”

To see Tacko’s full comments, check out the video below.

Here's Tacko Fall's FULL postgame interview after scoring his first NBA buckets vs the Knicks pic.twitter.com/8fO5xe5niJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 27, 2019

Fall remains the gift that keeps on giving.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images