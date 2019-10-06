Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a scary scene Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field, there is some good news on Mason Rudolph.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, who was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after a frightening hit from Earl Thomas, reportedly has been released from the hospital, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rudolph now is in the concussion protocol.

Steelers’ QB Mason Rudolph was allowed to go home from the hospital tonight after being concussed earlier in the day, per source. Rudolph now is resting at home and will be in the NFL’s concussion protocol, a best-case scenario after the hit he took from Ravens’ S Earl Thomas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2019

That certainly does seem like a the best case scenario after the hit, which seemed to knock Rudolph unconscious momentarily. Medical officials removed Rudolph’s facemask on the field, but the quarterback was able to get up and get over to the sideline without having to get on the cart.

Thomas has pleaded his innocence for the hit, and was defended by his coach John Harbaugh.

The hit did warrant a roughing the passer call, but Thomas remained in the game. It’s to be determined whether further action will be taken by the NFL.

The Ravens won in overtime on a field goal.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images