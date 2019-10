Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has a message to share, and he’ll spread it any way he can.

The Celtics big man is a well-known human rights advocate, and will use any opportunity to promote his platform. So prior to Boston’s preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Kanter etched a special (albeit brief) message on each of his shoes.

The message? “Freedom.”

Check ’em out:

Very cool.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images