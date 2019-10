Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nationals and Astros will meet in the World Series beginning Tuesday after hard-fought victories of their respective championship series.

But will Washington’s Nationals League Championship Series sweep come back to haunt it as history has done so many times?

Of the nine teams that have swept its LCS, only the 1995 Atlanta Braves won.

