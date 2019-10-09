Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re into college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday afternoon with a pair of marquee men’s college hockey games. RPI visits No. 4 UMass in a game that can be seen on NESN, while No. 10 Boston College hosts No. 16 Wisconsin on NESNplus.

(We previewed both of those games during the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”)

Next up is a football Saturday, headlined by Brown hosting Holy Cross in game that will air on NESNplus. The game pits the Patriot League-leading Crusaders (1-0 in conference, 2-3 overall) against the Bears (0-7 in conference, 2-8 overall), who currently are at the bottom of the Ivy League standings.

Fans also can look forward to watching an ACC matchup between Duke and Georgia Tech that will air on NESN.

Lastly, Sunday will feature a pair of college volleyball matchups. North Carolina will host Florida State at noon ET before Pittsburgh visits Boston College a couple hours later. Both games can be seen on NESN.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below, and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.



Friday, Oct. 11

5 p.m. ET — ACC women’s soccer: Clemson at Louisville (NESNplus)

7 p.m. ET — NCAA men’s hockey: RPI at No. 4 UMass (NESN)

5 p.m. ET — NCAA men’s hockey: No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 10 Boston College (NESNplus)

Saturday, Oct. 12

12:30 p.m. — ACC football: Georgia Tech at Duke (NESN)

12:30 p.m. — College football: Holy Cross at Brown (NESNplus)

Sunday, Oct. 13

12 p.m. — ACC volleyball: Florida State at North Carolina (NESN)

2:30 p.m. — College volleyball: Pittsburgh at Boston College (NESN)