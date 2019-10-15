Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The umpires had to shuffle around a bit during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.

Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson took a Yuli Gurriel foul tip off his mask in the third before another one caught him off the bat of Martin Maldonado the very next inning.

Yankees head trainer Steve Donahue tended to Nelson before he was removed from the game with a concussion, according to The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler.

The other five umpires had to move around, resulting in a 17-minute delay as Kerwin Danley, who originally was at second base, headed to the umpires’ locker room to get dressed to man home plate.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images