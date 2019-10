Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this week’s episode of Hoops Now presented by PolarFleece, Michaela Vernava recaps the Celtics’ season opener against former Celtics fan-favorite, Al Horford and the 76ers while also examining Jaylen Brown’s new contract. Celtics season is back!

Check out the video above for the full episode.

