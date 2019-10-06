The Celtics are back.
Boston will kick off its preseason schedule Sunday night when it hosts Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. The game should offer fans their first look at Kemba Walker in Celtics green.
While Walker certainly will receive a big ovation from the Garden crowd, the loudest cheers might be reserved for 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall.
Here’s how to watch Hornets vs. Celtics online:
When: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Celtics