Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are back.

Boston will kick off its preseason schedule Sunday night when it hosts Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. The game should offer fans their first look at Kemba Walker in Celtics green.

While Walker certainly will receive a big ovation from the Garden crowd, the loudest cheers might be reserved for 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall.

Here’s how to watch Hornets vs. Celtics online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Celtics