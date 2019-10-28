Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Weis worked with Bill Belichick long enough enough to know how and why he plays his cards.

The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator discussed Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio how the team’s longtime head coach manages change on his staff in order to preserve the team’s dynasty. Weis revisited the story of how Josh McDaniels first succeeded him as offensive coordinator to illustrate how Belichick prevents the departure of his assistants from derailing the Patriots’ Super Bowl aspirations.

“It’s been remarkable,” Weis said. “Players, coaches they come and go. “(Current Patriots offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) was waiting in the wings. We had been grooming him to move up the ladder. By the time I was leaving (after the 2004 NFL season), he was working with the quarterbacks. Remember, Josh started on the defensive side of the ball. He wasn’t even on the offensive side. And he had gone from a quality-control guy and was starting to move up the ladder. So by the time I had left, we had won three Super Bowls already.

“I think Bill’s done a great job not being afraid to hire guys that are already on his staff to replace guys who leave. One guy leaves, he just hires another young guy off his staff and says ‘let’s go.’ He’s the best at it.

“… I’ve always used the same two words: insight and foresight. He’s always thinking down the road about what’s going to happen next. Like if Josh were a head coach, what’s he going to do next? Is he going to hire somebody who’s on his staff right now or is he going back and get a re-tread? That’s really his choices.

“But he (Belichick) already knows what he’d do. That’s the only thing important. … It’s not important what anyone else knows. Because he knows what puts that organization in the best chance of winning.

“He’s built this dynasty that’s lasted basically two decades. It’s phenomenal. I can’t see it being repeated. I just can’t see it.”

"He's built this dynasty that's lasted two decades that's phenomenal. I can't see it being repeated. I just can't see it" – Charlie Weis on Bill Belichick reaching 300 career wins 🔽AUDIO🔽 pic.twitter.com/DbluPQuB0C — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) October 28, 2019

Starting in 1990, Weis and Belichick worked together for 15 years, first as assistants with the New York Giants, Patriots and New York Jets, then as offensive coordinator and head coach, respectively, in New England again. They guided the team to victory in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX before the latter’s departure to Notre Dame.

Although Weis watched from afar as the Patriots won Super Bowls XLIX, LI, LIII he remains familiar enough with Belichick’s mindset and methods to speak as an authority on the legendary coach’s penchant for succession planning.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images