Expect tight end Ben Watson to stick around for the rest of the 2019 New England Patriots season.
Watson signed a fully-guaranteed one-year, $800,000 contract with $140,000 worth of incentives, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported Thursday morning. Watson’s cap hit is now $1.54 million with his previous $600,000 signing bonus is included.
The Patriots released Watson on Oct. 7 when he was coming off of a four-game suspension and re-signed him Oct. 15. The Patriots saved $1.06 million in cap space in the process. Watson’s previous cap hit was $2.6 million, according to the Boston Sports Journal’s Miguel Benzan, who reports the Patriots now have $2,876,787 in cap space.
Watson joins Eric Tomlinson, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse in the Patriots’ tight end room. LaCosse currently is banged up with a knee injury.
Watson’s new deal with a decent compromise for both parties. Watson knows his contract is guaranteed while the Patriots got to save some cap space in the process.
