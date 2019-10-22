Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dave Martinez was way ahead of the game in saying he’d follow Alex Cora’s footsteps.

The Washington Nationals manager predicted to ESPN’s Marley Rivera exactly one year ago he’d become the second Puerto Rican manager to lead his team to the World Series. Cora became the first when he guided the Boston Red Sox into the 2018 Fall Classic, where they’d face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Alex has done a great job this year getting the Red Sox to the World Series,” Martinez told Rivera on Oct. 22, 2018, per Rivera. “Props on becoming the first Puerto Rican manager to do so. Looking forward to being the next one.”

Martinez will follow Cora’s footsteps Tuesday night when Washington visits the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series.

After brushing aside the Dodgers aside the Dodgers in five games to win the World Series, the Red Sox first celebrated in Boston, then held another celebration in Cora’s hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Martinez must oversee a similar triumph if he is to truly play the part of Cora during this Halloween season.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images