It’s safe to say the 2018-19 NBA season hurt Brad Stevens’ reputation.

The Boston Celtics head coach received zero votes from NBA general managers, whom NBA.com asked “who is the best head coach in the NBA?” While San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich won the poll overwhelmingly, Stevens’ total omission represents a dramatic fall from grace, given that he finished first last season in the corresponding question with 47 percent of the votes.

Here are the poll results for the “best coach” question (via NBA.com):

1. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio — 55 percent

2. Erik Spoelstra, Miami — 17 percent

3. Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee — 10 percent

4. Steve Kerr, Golden State — 7 percent

Also receiving votes: Steve Clifford, Orlando; Doc Rivers, LA Clippers; Quin Snyder, Utah

Stevens oversaw one of the most disappointing Celtics seasons in recent memory in 2018-19, as the team started the campaign seemingly destined to compete for Eastern Conference supremacy but ultimately finished with a 49-33 record before exiting the NBA playoffs in the second round.

The results of another question on the survey — Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments — also reveals something about the changing perceptions of Stevens among NBA GMs. He finished in second place in this season’s poll with 17 percent of the votes, but that’s another blemish, as he was first last season with 53 percent of the votes.

Here are the poll results for the “best in-game adjustments” question (via NBA.com):

1. Rick Carlisle, Dallas — 28 percent

2. Brad Stevens, Boston — 17 percent

3. Quin Snyder, Utah — 14 percent

4. Steve Clifford, Orlando — 10 percent

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio — 10 percent

6. Nick Nurse, Toronto — 7 percent

Also receiving votes: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Michael Malone, Denver; Doc Rivers, LA Clippers; Erik Spoelstra, Miami

A host of Celtics players intent on enjoying bounce-back seasons. Judging by results of the NBA GMs’ survey, Stevens might have similar motivations as he hopes to re-establish himself among the elite members of his peer group.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images