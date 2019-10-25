Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a new day for the new-look Boston Celtics.

The C’s have put a forgettable 2018-19 season behind them, made some pretty significant roster changes and are hoping a recharge of sorts can get back to where they want to be: contending for an NBA title.

Last season, expectations were understandably high, as a healthy, Kyrie Irving-led team entered the campaign hoping to finish what it started the season before when a shorthanded, injury-depleted club got within one game of the NBA Finals. However, dysfunction stopped Boston right in its track, and the C’s quickly bowed out in the second round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sweeping offseason changes followed, most notably with Irving bolting Boston for Brooklyn. Irving went “home” to team up with Kevin Durant on the up-and-coming Nets, while former Celtics big man Al Horford also stayed in the division, signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It didn’t take long for Danny Ainge to strike back, though. He went out and signed former UConn star Kemba Walker to run the show. Boston also went out and got offensive big man Enes Kanter to take up some of Horford’s minutes, and the Celtics also used their full complement of draft picks to augment the roster. The hope, of course, is that with some better team-wide cohesion, players like the recently extended Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can take the next steps in their careers after being stunted a year ago. The Celtics also hope Gordon Hayward is finally back to full health and can return to the All-Star form that earned him a huge contract with the C’s a few years ago.

Here are some of the highlights from the Celtics’ 2019-20 schedule.

–The Celtics are scheduled to play 25 games on national television (ABC, ESPN, TNT).

–The Celtics will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch Oct. 30.

–The Celtics will host Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 27.

–The Celtics will play the Raptors in Toronto on Christmas Day, marking the fourth consecutive season — 33rd time in franchise history — Boston will play on Dec. 25.

–The Celtics will host No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 11.

–The Celtics will host LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 20.

–The Celtics will host the five-time defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30.

–The Celtics will host reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the new-look Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 13.

Here’s how to watch the Celtics this season:

Local TV stream: NBC Sports Boston

Network streams: TNT | ABC/ESPN

All in one streaming option (NBC Sports Boston, TNT, NBA Network): FuboTV — Try for free

