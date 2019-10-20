Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is starting to look a little desperate.

The troubled wide receiver remained high and mighty amid his exits from Oakland and New England, twice claiming he didn’t need the NFL. But now that he’s been out of work for a month, it appears reality is starting to kick in for AB.

Brown on Sunday took to his official YouTube page with a video that highlights what he’s been up to since his release from the Patriots in late September. The six-minute video, which largely features Brown working out, includes a description that reads, “I know I said I do not need to play I now realize how grateful I am to play this game and do not take it for granted.”

You check out the full video below.

Between the cliche music, catalog of workouts and cheesy captioning, the final minutes of Brown’s video mirror a highlight reel of a hopeful player looking to get on the radar of college coaches. It’s also painfully ironic given the beginning of the video features Brown declaring, “The best receiver right now is at home in Miami.”

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see Brown continue to pay the price for his off-the-field actions, he soon might find himself employed. The 31-year-old reportedly is drawing interest from “several” contending teams.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images