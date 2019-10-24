Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL players talk to each other, and their words carry weight.

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long revealed this week on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast” the Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his staff sits in coach class on the team’s long charter flights, while veteran and star players enjoy first-class travel on “Air Kraft.” Long said other teams don’t operate under the same in-flight policies, and travel arraignments are one of the factors that affect how players view their respective coaches.

“Some coaches don’t have guys in first class; some coaches have the coaches in first class, which is absolute (expletive). They didn’t hit anybody that day. … .”

“So some teams put the players in first class, and other teams put them in coach?” Russillo asked.

“Oh yeah,” Long replied. “I’m going to tell you who does put players in first class though. If Bill Belichick can sit in coach and put his older and good players in first class with the sleeper seats on those long flights, then anyone can do it.

“Other head coaches need to take notice. One of the first things older players do when they size up a coach is ‘Where does he have me sit on the plane?’

“If the G.O.A.T. is putting players in first class, and he’s sitting in coach, Guy’s got six Super Bowl rings, and he’s … sitting back there in 17C. … Because that’s an easy thing to do, and it just makes sense. Think of all the equity you buy for just going ‘alright, I’ll go comfort-plus.’

“Yeah, dude. I mean, not only are you half my size, but you don’t have to hit anybody. And the worst thing for a player is to be in a metal tube for three to five hours, not drinking enough water, in a seated position where you’re hips are off.”

If Bill Belichick doesn’t have a problem sitting in coach and putting his players in first class, then anyone can do it. @ryenarussillo and @JOEL9ONE discuss on the latest #RussilloPod. pic.twitter.com/lZlpZ6ycMu — The Ringer (@ringer) October 22, 2019

So there you have it. Another reason why New England players buy-in to the “Patriot Way” is because Belichick allows the leaders among them to fly in style, even at his own expense.

It’s something to keep in mind when the Patriots hit the road for the remaining games on their regular-season schedule, the playoffs and perhaps even Super Bowl LIV.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images