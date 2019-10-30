Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Isaiah Wynn closing in on his return to the field?

The New England Patriots’ starting left tackle has been sidelined with a toe injury since Week 2, but Wynn now is eligible to practice heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The Georgia product sent out a cryptic tweet Tuesday night, leading many to speculate he’ll be returning to the practice field sooner rather than later.

Here’s the brief tweet that excited Pats fans Tuesday night:

😈😈 — Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) October 29, 2019

Wynn was selected by the Patriots with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He missed his rookie season with a torn achilles.

We’ll let you be judge of the tweet’s meaning.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images