After earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2017, Le’Veon Bell has not been as prolific so far this season.

The 27-year-old put together two-straight Pro Bowl seasons in which he rushed for over 1,200 yards and added at least another 600 yards receiving, but after missing the entire 2018 season due to a holdout, has not looked the same this season for the New York Jets.

Entering Monday night’s contest against the New England Patriots, Bell currently has rushed for 256 yards, and accumulated 169 receiving yards through five games putting him on pace for 819 rushing yards, and 540 receiving yards over a 16-game period respectively.

