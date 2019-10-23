Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Tom Brady fortunate to have the New England Patriots’ defense?

Well, yeah, any quarterback would be lucky to play on a team surrendering an NFL-low 6.9 points and 223.1 yards per game through seven weeks. A stout defense takes pressure off the offense, which then doesn’t need to score in bunches in order to pile up victories.

But former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth believes Brady really needs to count his blessings, explaining Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up” that the Patriots QB would face much more scrutiny if New England’s defense wasn’t so dominant this season.

“I think that he’s fortunate enough — in kinda a similar way (Green Bay Packers quarterback) Aaron Rodgers was — to have that defense covering up for him, because the narrative around Tom Brady, the conversation would be a lot different if their defense was not playing otherworldly right now,” Foxworth said. “Because he has not been good. He’s been mediocre.”

Brady completed 31 of 45 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception Monday night as the Patriots destroyed the New York Jets 33-0 at MetLife Stadium. It wasn’t exactly an elite performance from the 42-year-old, largely because he didn’t need to do too much, and that seemingly is the new reality facing the Patriots this season. Brady doesn’t need to post huge numbers for New England to win games.

So, fortunate? Yeah, sure.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images