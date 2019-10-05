There’s your run of the mill anti-Tom Brady takes, then there’s this five-alarm fire Marcellus Wiley set.
During Thursday’s airing of “Speak For Yourself” on FS1, the topic of conversation between Wiley and co-host Jason Whitlock, as well as analysts Eric Mangini and T.J. Houshmandzadeh, was if the Los Angeles Rams regret giving Jared Goff a big contract.
During that debate Wiley, out of the clouds, fired off this take.
“A young Jared Goff is better than young Tom Brady, and a young Ben Roethlisberger,” Wiley said.
When given a shocked look by Whitlock, Wiley responded “Oh yes he is. … A winner is a winner, that’s the No. 1 job of a quarterback, to win, his team went to the Super Bowl.”
Whitlock reminded Wiley that Goff lost that Super Bowl. Here’s the full sequence.
For Brady’s shortcomings as a player, one thing you can’t argue is his ability to win, and that alone pretty much negates Wiley’s point. Depending on what statistics you value, a case certainly could be made that Goff’s career from a numbers standpoint is off to a better start than Brady’s was, but if winning is what matters, there’s really not much of an argument.
