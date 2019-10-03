It appears Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars are at a stalemate.

Ramsey reportedly requested a trade following the Jaguars’ Week 2 loss and his desires have not changed. Unfortunately the star cornerback, a blockbuster deal doesn’t seem to be imminent, and team owner Shad Khan’s recent remarks make it seem like Ramsey, whether he likes it or not, will be stuck in Northeast Florida for a while.

Khan confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday the Jaguars have no interest in trading the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Obviously, football is a team sport and I’m sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests (there) might be,” Khan told AP, per ESPN. “But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We’re still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team.”

Ramsey was sidelined for the first time in his career this past Sunday when the Jaguars toughed out a road win over the Broncos. The 24-year-old made the trip to Denver with his team but was unable to play due to a back injury. Not everyone bought Ramsey’s listed reason for his absence, and if it was, indeed, phony, it just goes to show how strongly he wants out of Jacksonville.

If winning factors into Ramsey’s mindset at all, he might want to change course and play out the season with the team that drafted him fifth overall back in 2016. The Jags have ripped off two consecutive wins are firmly in the mix in a very winnable AFC South, which currently has all four teams sitting at 2-2. Sustaining an injury obviously is a concern, especially with a massive new contract awaiting, but Ramsey only would boost his stock by playing at a high level for a playoff team.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images