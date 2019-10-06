Can the Gardner Minshew-led Jaguars continue their winning streak against the Panthers this weekend?
Despite the continuous noise surrounding Jacksonville, they’re back to .500 thanks to back-to-back wins. Now, the Jags hope to do the same against Carolina, who enter Week 5 with the same record.
And as both teams employ their backup quarterbacks for another week, they hope to continue their fight towards playoff contention by picking up a win at Bank of America Stadium.
Here’s how to watch Jaguars vs Panthers online:
When: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images