The Boston Bruins got on the board early Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.

Although left winger Jake DeBrusk didn’t find the back of the net himself, he played an integral role in the squad’s first period goal against San Jose. With the Bruins on a power play early in the first frame, Jake DeBrusk’s pressure in the Shark’s defensive end helped pave the way to get David Pastrnak open before he ranged the horn for the 12th time this season.

For more on DeBrusk’s solid play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images