The Los Angeles Rams did not spare any expenses in order to acquire Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, arguably the NFL’s top cornerback, was shipped to the Rams last week in exchange for a pair of first-round picks (2020, 2021) as well as a 2021 fourth-round pick. The Jaguars reportedly fielded multiple other offers, but it was Los Angeles’ additional fourth-rounder that swayed Jacksonville to send Ramsey to the reigning NFC champions.

It’s unclear whether one of those rejected offers came out of Philadelphia, but the Rams reportedly viewed the Eagles as stiff competition in the Ramsey sweepstakes.

“The Rams, who’d been talking on and off to the Jags about Ramsey for a month, were worried that the Eagles might increase their offer if the defense continued to struggle,” NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote in his latest “Football Morning In America” column. “(Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Philadelphia had offered first- and a second-round picks.) Philly might have been wise to offer the two ones. In the last week, two offenses led by Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott have put up 38 and 37 points on the Eagles.”

Ramsey certainly would have been a massive boost for the Eagles, who’ve allowed the third-most passing yards in the league through seven weeks. But in wake of events leading up the Ramsey blockbuster, the case can be made the Rams’ need for defensive-back help was of equal severity. Prior to landing the two-time Pro Bowl selection, L.A. placed Aqib Talib on injured reserve and traded Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ramsey era in Los Angeles got off to a solid start Sunday, as the Rams limited the Atlanta Falcons to 186 passing yards in a blowout win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images