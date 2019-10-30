Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Jets really just might have been doing their due diligence Tuesday.

The Jets reportedly were listening to offers for nearly all of their players leading up to the NFL trade deadline, including Jamal Adams and Le’Veon Bell. Adams, in particular, seemed to be generating the most noise out of the Meadowlands, with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens reportedly both making runs at the star safety.

New York ended up hanging onto Adams, which shouldn’t come as a surprise based on its reported asking price.

The #Cowboys engaged in talks with the #Jets on S Jamal Adams and NYJ was only willing to part with Adams for a 1st rounder and two 2nd rounders, per me and @SlaterNFL. That is a LOT and shows Adams’ value. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019

It doesn’t seem as though the Jets were actively shopping Adams, unlike what the 24-year-old himself might believe. New York, obviously, is going nowhere this season, but the future is somewhat bright with Sam Darnold under center. Given how desperate teams can become as the deadline nears, there always was the chance the Jets received a Godfather offer for Adams and took in multiple high-end assets. There was no harm in at least listening for New York, and now it will move forward with one of the best defensive backs in the game.

Adams clearly isn’t thrilled his name was brought up in trade talks, but at the end of the day, the NFL is a business first and foremost.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images