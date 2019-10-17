Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It felt like every Patriots defensive player had at least one moment to shine in last Thursday’s win over the Giants.

Chase Winovich scored his first career touchdown on a blocked punt, Stephon Gilmore racked up his second interception of the season and Kyle Van Noy effectively put the dagger in New York by scooping up a fumble and racing 22 yards to paydirt.

It was Jamie Collins who popped the ball loose from Jon Hilliman and allowed Van Noy find the end zone. Devin McCourty also put pressure on the Giants running back in the pivotal play, but Collins seems to think he could’ve taken care of business on his own.

Week 6 was just another day at the office for Collins, who’s been nothing short of stellar thus far in his second stint with New England. The veteran linebacker through six weeks has collected 30 total tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles.

Collins and Co. will look to keep the ball rolling Monday night when they visit the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images