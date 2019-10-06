Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jaroslav Halak was on fire Saturday night.

The 34-year-old recorded his first shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night at Gila River Arena. Halak has played in the arena six times throughout his career, and has been very successful. The goaltender now holds a 3-2-1 record in Arizona after Saturday’s win, and sports a 1.17 goals against average, 95.9 save percentage and 2 shutouts throughout his career,

For more on Halak, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.